LITTLE LEAGUE: Holtville All-Stars Ready for Tournament

HOLTVILLE — After skipping 2020 due to COVID, one of the most celebrated events in the country returns in August with the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. But first, teams have to get through district, sectional, and regional tournaments to reach the hallowed grounds in Pennsylvania. The Imperial Valley’s District 22 All-Star 12-Under Tournament gets underway on Thursday, July 8, with each one of the participants dreaming of making it to the big time on ESPN.