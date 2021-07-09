Singapore’s Last Traditional Coffee Roasters May Soon Disappear

Unlike most other coffee drinks, cold brew coffee can’t just be whipped up in a couple of minutes. That’s why coffee fanatics are willing to get to the cafe early enough to ensure the cafe won’t run out of cold brew, and why they’ll happily pay a premium for the good stuff. If you want to make it at home, though, it can be hard to remember to make it a full day in advance when you’ve probably got plenty of other things to think about. That’s why cold brew concentrate is a great option for the busy and budget-conscious coffee lover.