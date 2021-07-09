Custer County District Court Holds Hearings Thursday Morning
Custer County District Court began with a bench warrant being issued Thursday, July 8. Judge Karin Noakes ordered a bench warrant for Dominique D. Dukes when Dukes, 34, of Chicago, Ill., failed to appear for scheduled arraignment, plea and sentencing. Defense attorney Michael Borders requested a continuance saying he hadn’t heard from his client. County Attorney Steven Bowers requested the bench warrant stating Dukes is the last of three co-defendants in related cases in Custer County and two other counties.sandhillsexpress.com
Comments / 0