Broken Bow, NE

Bow Juniors Begin Play at Class B Area 6 Tournament

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team will begin play at the Class B Area 6 tournament today in Gothenburg. Broken Bow is the top seed in the tournament and enters undefeated with a 20-0 overall record. Along the way, Broken Bow claimed the Mid Nebraska League juniors championship last week winning over Grand Island in the league championship game. Broken Bow will open the tournament against Cozad. The two teams have already placed twice this season with Broken Bow winning at Cozad 21-4 and, most recently, winning in Broken Bow on June 29th 16-2. The winner will advance out to the winner’s bracket where they will play the loser of today’s Holdrege / Minden game. Today’s other opening round game features the #2 seed and host team Gothenburg against McCook with the winner advancing to the winner’s bracket to play the winner of Holdrege vs. Minden. The Class B Area 6 tournament is double elimination and will continue through July 13th. The area tournament champion will qualify for the American Legion juniors state tournament which will take place in Waverly. All Broken Bow games from the tournament will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.

sandhillsexpress.com

