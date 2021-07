The smartphone world has gone through some exciting changes in the last few years. We saw bezels shrink, only to get annoying notches on most flagships, a punch-hole display here and there, and a couple of mechanical modules to house the selfie cameras. We have also witnessed the launch of foldable phones and some dual-screen devices as well. Huawei was also part of those changes, as it gave us several devices with a notch. It managed to launch a couple of foldable phones even after losing Google services, and it seems that it may also be working to give us a new phone with an under-display selfie camera.