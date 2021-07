Did you know that only 4 km divide Russia and the U.S.? Check out some interesting facts about Russian borders. Officially, Russia borders 18 states, and this is the biggest number of neighboring countries in the world! Only 8 of them are former Soviet republics, and the other 10 are located in Europe, Asia ... and even America. The total length of the Russian border is 60 932 km (22 125 km is land, and 38 807 km is sea borders).