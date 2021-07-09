Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Viewpoint 2: Why vaccine mandates are a bad idea

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating that students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning. This is a terrible idea that will likely do more harm than good. For example, the University of Southern California “is requiring all students, faculty and staff to submit...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 10

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Depression#Eua#Americans#Nbc News#Cdc#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Declining Vaccine Efficacy—Particularly Among Older Individuals—Prompting Pfizer’s Emergency Booster Request, Former FDA Chief Says

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, stressed the urgency of approving new vaccine boosters in the United States and said data from Israel shows declining efficacy among people vaccinated late last year—prompting vaccine-maker Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster.
IndustryWBNS 10TV Columbus

FDA adds warning to Johnson & Johnson vaccine for rare autoimmune disorder

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
POTUSFox News

Former Surgeon General Says Its Time To Depoliticize The Vaccine

As the United States continues its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the most recent data shows there have been 332 million doses administered with just under 50 percent of the American population now fully vaccinated. The struggle to reach vaccine hesitant Americans while protecting the country from the Delta and Lambda variants of the coronavirus has resulted in infections rising in over 40 states. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins to discuss some of the solutions to vaccine hesitancy that could ease the minds of all Americans, the recent CDC guidelines on wearing masks in schools, why the variants pose an increased danger to unvaccinated Americans and he explains what the Biden administration could be doing better to depoliticize the COVID-19 vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Professional Anti-Vaxxers Tell us Why They Won’t Get the Vaccine, and We’re a Little Concerned About America’s “Heroes”.

Healthcare providers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to take it. A survey from March shows that just over half of all frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, months after essential workers were allowed to roll up their sleeves. Data from June shows that at least 1 in 4 healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Kidsarcamax.com

Viewpoint 1: We would die for our children; let them be vaccinated

Our fear for our children’s safety is visceral, and it is universal. Nothing unites people across all cultural, economic, social and geographic lines like the love for their children and their desire to protect them against every danger real or imagined. So recent polls showing that one in four American...

Comments / 10

Community Policy