Accounting Assistant

This position will be involved in the day-to-day accounting functions of the Scrivanich companies. We operate more than a dozen companies in various states and across multiple industries ranging from real estate development, quarry/building materials and a ski resort. Our business office is in Woodinville, WA while our accounting team is located in Wenatchee, WA. The successful candidate will therefore be able to have the ability to travel to Woodinville twice a month. This position will give you the opportunity to grow your accounting knowledge and experience and be part of a growing family-owned business.