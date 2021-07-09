Executive Chef

Chef Allison Anastasio, founder of The Last Bite shows us how to make Seared Cauliflower Steak, Herb Chimichurri and Toasted Pine Nut Crumble. INGREDIENTS: cauliflower ● ¼ cup avocado oil ● 1 large head cauliflower, cut into four 1 inch-thick vertical slices. (optional: reserve florets that crumble) ● 1 Tbsp kosher salt ● Freshly ground black pepper, to taste chimichurri ● 1 bunch parsley, stems removed ● 1 bunch cilantro, stems and leaves ● ¼ cup red wine vinegar ● ¼ tsp red chili flakes ● 2 garlic cloves ● ¾ cup olive oil pine nut crumble ● 2 slices stale bread, roughly chopped ● 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted ● 1/3 cup grated parmigiano reggiano cheese (substitute plant based cheese for vegan option) ● 1/4 cup chopped parsley leaves ● 2 garlic cloves, smashed and diced ● 3 tablespoons butter, melted, cooled (substitute plant based butter for vegan option) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat oven to 375°F. 2. Cauliflower: Heat a large cast-iron pan over high heat. Add 2 tbsp avocado oil. Sprinkle cauliflower steaks generously with salt and pepper. Cook 4 minutes per side, or until dark golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a pan. Repeat with other steaks. Bake steaks for 10 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender. 3. Chimichurri: Combine parsley, cilantro, vinegar, ½ tsp salt, garlic and red chili flakes in a blender; pulse to combine. With motor running, add olive oil through food chute; process until smooth. Set aside. 4. Pine nut crumble: Pulse bread and pine nuts into a food processor until crumbs form. Transfer to a bowl. Add parmesan, parsley, garlic and butter. Season with salt and pepper. 5. Assembly: Spoon chimichurri over cauliflower to serve. Top with pine nut crumble NOTES: 1. To make this a meal with a complete protein, serve on a bed of quinoa. 2. Optional: Boil any remaining cauliflower florets. Puree them in a food processor with goat cheese, olive oil & kosher salt. Serve under the cauliflower steak. SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: ● Cast iron or heavy bottom skillet ● Food processor and/or blender.