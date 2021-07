Mahnke Auto Body is currently looking to add a Customer Service Representative to our Salida location. This is an entry level position for the person who would like an opportunity to learn and grow in this industry. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 5:00 pm. Benefits available. Please email your call 719-539-7359 or send your resume to Brandon.wrigley@mahnkeautobody.com if this is the career for you!