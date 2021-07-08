Cancel
Hilo, HI

Hilo woman killed in single-vehicle crash

By West Hawaii Today Staff
West Hawaii Today
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 69-year-old woman is dead and her 26-year-old grandson injured following a single-car crash Wednesday night in Hilo. Responding to the 11:51 p.m. report, Hawaii Police Department officers determined that a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV traveling east on Kalanianaole Avenue negotiated a left curve too wide and fast for the wet roadway resulting in the Jeep veering off the right shoulder. The vehicle then struck a rock and telephone pole causing it to flip and roll to a stop.

