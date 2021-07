Big Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Gloria Hanato who was reported as a runaway. Hanato was last seen May 5 in Kealakekua, according to the Hawaii Police Department. She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 98 pounds, having a tan complexion with black hair and brown eyes. Hanato is believed to frequent the Puna district.