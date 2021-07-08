Reimagining the ‘American Dream’

The American dream is planted into our minds at a young age, with the idea of growing up, making a living and owning a home being a symbol of truly making it in this world. This concept originated in 1933 in James Truslow Adams’ Epic of America, in which he wrote, ”It is not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable.”