SLAM opens new 5,000 s/f office in Providence's Jewelry District; Ellithorpe to manage One Davol Sq. location

Providence, RI SLAM (The S/L/A/M Collaborative) expanded its services to One Davol Sq., a former mill building converted to office space, in the city’s Jewelry District. The 5,000 s/f office is sized to accommodate SLAM’s planned growth in the primary market of education and secondary market growth in the corporate workplace and healthcare sectors. SLAM opens the office with eight employees with plans to double the personnel by hiring locally based talent for ongoing projects. Team members support the one-firm practice rooted in a strong culture of delivering clients a seamless integration of expertise, mobility of resources nationwide, and long-term value throughout the lifespan of a project.