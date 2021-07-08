Cancel
College Sports

NCAA policy allows athletes to monetize their image

By Brian Garcia, Nicole Mariona
dailytitan.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA changed its sponsoring policies for Division 1 athletes on July 1. According to the new policy, athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness known as NIL, and hire a professional provider for NIL activities. Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball player Carolyn Gill said that it...

dailytitan.com

#College Athletes#Fullerton College#Athletics#Division 1#Nil#Cal State Fullerton#At T#Coca Cola#Csuf
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho State athletic department reacts to NCAA’s recent NIL laws

It’s been nearly a week since the NCAA passed rules that allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL). The new rules make endorsements, autograph signings and camps permissible profit avenues for student-athletes, ushering in a seismic shift in the college sports landscape. Yet the...
Illinois StateWIFR

What NCAA athlete compensation means for Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a landmark decision, the National Collegiate Athletic Association changed one of its oldest rules, allowing athletes to start earning money from their fame without worry about putting their eligibility or school teams in danger. This move came just days after Gov. Pritzker signed SB 23-38...
College Sportsthespun.com

Alabama Basketball Star Makes Official Transfer Decision

Earlier this month, Alabama basketball star Jaden Shackelford shocked the college basketball world and announced he had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Shackelford was a key player for the Crimson Tide, who earned a two-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, these past two years. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
New law allows college athletes to be paid

New law allows college athletes to be paid

BATON ROUGE – With Governor John Bel Edwards’ approval of SB 60 by Senator Pat Connick, college athletes in Louisiana may be paid and obtain professional representation. The law allows compensation of intercollegiate athletes for the use of their name, image or likeness (NIL). But before athletes can receive money, athlete agents wishing to represent them must register with Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office.
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

PSU Athletics attempt to upgrade their image

Portland State is home to 14 different varsity teams, including football and basketball. Of those 14 programs, only three of them are on campus—while the outdoor programs like football and softball are played two cities away, at the stadium in Hillsboro, Oregon. Because of this, PSU has faced issues with getting fans to attend games and make the sports culture in Portland more lively.
Illinois Statechicagocrusader.com

State of Illinois to allow student athletes to be compensated

According to a recent report, the state of Illinois will now allow student athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images, or likenesses, due to the efforts of ex-NFL and Northwestern University alum State Senator Napoleon Harris, III (D-Harvey). Senate Bill 2338 was signed by Governor JB...
College Sportsdepauliaonline.com

DePaul athletes enthralled by NCAA name, image and likeness ruling

Disclaimer: the author is a member of the DePaul Track and Field team. The NCAA suspended its rules preventing college athletes from profiting from their name, image and likeness, and DePaul athletics and its student-athletes are thrilled about the changes. What sparked the rule to change?. On June 21, the...
College Sportswschronicle.com

NCAA approves name, image and likeness for college athletes

It has been talked about for several years and now the NCAA has removed restrictions for college athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL). This is not the wholesale free-for-all that many were hoping for; however, this is definitely a step in the right direction. This...
Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

Student Athletes 1, NCAA Nil

The gold rush has begun. In the short period since the Supreme Court’s unanimous affirmance in NCAA v. Alston that existing restrictions on providing education-related benefits to student-athletes at NCAA schools were improper, a quick-fire series of developments has unfolded. On Wednesday, the NCAA issued a “uniform interim policy suspending NCAA name, image and likeness rules for all incoming and current student-athletes in all sports,” with near-immediate effect. And within minutes of the policy going into place after midnight last Thursday, the first sponsorship deals with NCAA student-athletes were struck. At a minimum, that flurry of deal announcements is evidence of the pent-up commercial demand for student-athlete endorsements, fueled both by the tremendous interest in college athletics by the general public, as well as the savvy use of social media by student-athletes themselves.
Payday is almost here for NCAA athletes

Payday is almost here for NCAA athletes

In a 9-0 vote in May, the Supreme Court delivered a major victory to college athletes over a compensation battle that has dragged on for years. The justices upheld a lower court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits, including how schools reimburse players for things such as computers, musical instruments, books, and science equipment.
College SportsCourier News

NCAA must ensure a fair payday for college athletes

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.
College Sportszonecoverage.com

Q&A With Former U of M QB Adam Weber On the NCAA's NIL Policy

I recently caught up with former University of Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback and Shoreview, Minn. native Adam Weber to discuss the groundbreaking Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy that went into effect for the NCAA on July 1st. Weber was a four-year starter for the Gophers from 2007-2010. He still...
Florida Statepontevedrarecorder.com

Trailblazing legislation allows college athlete compensation in Florida

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on HB 845 that allows college athletes to be compensated for their name, image or likeness (NIL), on July 1, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran was joined by Rep. Chip LaMarca and Florida State University quarterback McKenzie Milton, along with fellow teammates, as he signed a contract with Miller’s Ale House to be paid for the use of his NIL. Florida is one of the first states in the nation to allow student athletes to earn compensation for their NIL.

