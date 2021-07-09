Nine acres of Getty Oil Tank Terminal to be redeveloped - by Roberto DaSilva
Good luck is when opportunity meets preparation. As a result of careful planning, smart incentives and a game-changing infrastructure project, momentum in East Providence’s commercial development continues as the pandemic recedes. Recently, a local investor purchased nine acres of the former Getty Oil Tank Terminal that will jumpstart a vibrant redevelopment project. This parcel is located at the intersection of Dexter Rd. and Massasoit Ave. This brownfield site has been vacant for many years and now will undergo full remediation.nerej.com
