Bringing economic activity to Pawtucket’s Transit-Oriented Development District - by Donald Grebien

After 14 years of hard work and preparation, construction began on the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station in 2020. The pace of construction has quickened in 2021, with the station set to be completed and open to the public in summer, 2022. The city of Pawtucket has worked closely with its partners including the Pawtucket Foundation, state and federal agencies, AMTRAK and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to make this transformational project a reality. Construction work for summer and fall of 2021 includes the relocation of a freight track and construction the train’s platforms.