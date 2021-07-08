Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

What Athlete Deserves A Movie to Made About Them // Many Saint of Newark Movie Trailer Thoughts // – 7/8 (Hour 3)

985thesportshub.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The third hour opens up with discussion on sports movies and what athletes deserve a movie about them. (10:18 & 21:01) The callers give their sports movie thoughts. (29:54) Continuing with movies, the guys discuss the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark movie.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Many Saints Of Newark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Sports
Related
Moviesprimetimer.com

Steven Van Zandt consulted on The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark

Although a younger version of Silvio Dante appears in the film, played by John Magaro, Van Zandt isn't in the David Chase-directed movie. But Chase asked Van Zandt to consult. “I saw several of the early cuts,” Van Zandt said in a SiriusXM interview, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s been tinkering now with it for a couple of years. So it may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again. He wanted me and (wife and fellow Sopranos actress) Maureen to see it and give him some input. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier.”
NBAPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Space Jam Director Rips Into LeBron James And A New Legacy

The original Space Jam is one of those movies that a generation of young people, for whatever reason, truly embraced. It's fondly looked back on by many, which is a big reason why the idea of making a Space Jam sequel was around for a long time-- and it was something fans wanted to see years before it ever happened. Now the new Looney Tunes basketball movie is here with LeBron James, and fans seem to embracing the new film well enough. Although one person who is apparently quite unimpressed with it is Joe Pytka, the director of the original Space Jam.
MoviesCollider

Abby Quinn, Shiloh Fernandez, and Joshua Leonard Cast in Blumhouse Movie Set in Music City

A new co-production between Epix and Blumhouse that is currently going by the working title Tattered Hearts has just gained three new stars in Abby Quinn (Landline), Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), and Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project). The new additions to the cast join the already announced Alexxis Lemire (The Half of It), as well as Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy). Tattered Hearts is said to be a thriller set in Music City, also known as Nashville, which follows two musicians and friends who visit the mansion of a former country music star turned hermit. What starts out as a friendly meeting soon turns into a fight for survival and morality.
MoviesComplex

Watch the New ‘Dune’ Trailer Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

Given that Oct. 22 does indeed still feel (very) far away, it’s nice of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures to come through with a lengthy new trailer for Dune. The new take on Frank Herbert’s novel, directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 auteur Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a character Dune enthusiasts will note was previously played by Kyle MacLachlan in the David Lynch adaptation in 1984.
Moviesfilm-book.com

JACKASS FOREVER (2021) Movie Trailer: Johnny Knoxville & Steve-O Return for more Painful Stunts Antics and Pranks

Jeff Tremaine‘s Jackass Forever (2021) movie trailer has been released by Paramount Pictures. The Jackass Forever trailer stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuna, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Eric Andre. Crew. Lance Bangs, Dimitry Elyashkevich, and Rick Kosick conducted the cinematography for Jackass Forever....
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
CelebritiesPosted by
95.3 The Bear

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
MoviesTVOvermind

What Movies Get Wrong about Bareknuckle Fistfights

A lot of us have watched the movies in which two people, men or women, will get into a bare-knuckled fight, meaning no gloves or padding of any kind, and will wail on each other until the stronger of the two, or the hero, ends up the winner. Movies have been getting better about depicting the truth behind this style of fighting since there have been some bloody, drag-out fights over the years on the big and small screens that have shown a little more accuracy when it comes to bare-knuckle fighting. But there are still plenty of projects that either don’t have the budget for extra makeup or want their actors to appear to be extraordinarily tough since the mere idea of anyone getting into a fight like this without sustaining some damage is not only less than realistic, it would be a miracle if it happened.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Malignant - Official Trailer

On September 10, every kill brings him closer to you. Watch the new trailer for Malignant - from James Wan the Director of Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. In theaters and on HBO Max September 10.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix: What’s leaving in July 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed this month (old)

Netflix might have an impressive July in store, but there is actually quite a lot of titles being removed, too.The service doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining – but we have you covered.Below is a full list of everything being taken off of Netflix over the next 31 days, and how long you have left to watch.Movies1 JulyThe Accountant of Auschwitz All About Nina Angamaly Diaries Are You Human? Arizona Bathtubs Over BroadwayBehind the CandelabraThe Blues Brothers The Bodyguard The Borrowers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy