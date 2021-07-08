What Athlete Deserves A Movie to Made About Them // Many Saint of Newark Movie Trailer Thoughts // – 7/8 (Hour 3)

A lot of us have watched the movies in which two people, men or women, will get into a bare-knuckled fight, meaning no gloves or padding of any kind, and will wail on each other until the stronger of the two, or the hero, ends up the winner. Movies have been getting better about depicting the truth behind this style of fighting since there have been some bloody, drag-out fights over the years on the big and small screens that have shown a little more accuracy when it comes to bare-knuckle fighting. But there are still plenty of projects that either don’t have the budget for extra makeup or want their actors to appear to be extraordinarily tough since the mere idea of anyone getting into a fight like this without sustaining some damage is not only less than realistic, it would be a miracle if it happened.