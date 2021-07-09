Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

LncRNA RCAT1 promotes tumor progression and metastasis via miR-214-5p/E2F2 axis in renal cell carcinoma

By Renbo Guo, Benkui Zou, Yiran Liang, Jiasheng Bian, Jian Xu, Qian Zhou, Chao Zhang, Tao Chen, Mingshan Yang, Huansheng Wang, Fajun Pei, Zhonghua Xu
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenal cell carcinoma is the second malignant tumors in the urinary system with high mortality and morbidity. Increasing evidence suggests that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play critical roles in tumor development and progression. In the current study, based on the publicly available data obtained from GEO and TCGA database, we identified five prognosis-related lncRNAs with the ability to predict the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma. Among them, the uncharacterized and upregulated lncRNA RCAT1 (renal cancer-associated transcript 1) was identified as the key lncRNA. Our data further revealed that the expression of lncRNA RCAT1 was significantly upregulated in renal cell carcinoma tissues and cells. Gain-of-function and loss-of-function studies showed that lncRNA RCAT1 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, we verified that lncRNA RCAT1 could abundantly sponge miR-214-5p, which served as a tumor suppressor in renal cell carcinoma. Significantly, miR-214-5p overexpression could attenuate the promotion of cell proliferation and metastasis induced by lncRNA RCAT1. Moreover, we found that E2F2 was a direct target of miR-214-5p, and lncRNA RCAT1 could protect E2F2 from miR-214-5p-mediated degradation. Taken together, our findings suggested that lncRNA RCAT1 could enhance the malignant phenotype of renal cell carcinoma cells by modulating miR‐214‐5p/E2F2 axis, and lncRNA RCAT1 might be a novel prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for renal cell carcinoma.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Geo#Tcga#Mir 214 5p#Egfr#Rcc#Hur#Lncrnas#Lncrna Cdkn2b As1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Japan
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Country
China
News Break
Tumors
Related
ScienceNature.com

Global transcriptomic changes in glomerular endothelial cells in mice with podocyte depletion and glomerulosclerosis

Podocytes are a key component of the glomerular filtration barrier, and its dysfunction and eventual loss drive glomerular disease progression. Recent research has demonstrated the importance of podocyte cross-talk with other glomerular cells, such as glomerular endothelial cells (GECs), in both glomerular homeostasis and in disease settings. However, how GECs are affected globally by podocyte injury and loss in disease settings remains unclear. Therefore, to characterize the molecular changes occurring in GECs in response to the podocyte loss, we performed the transcriptomic profiling of isolated GECs after diphtheria toxin (DT)-mediated podocyte depletion in transgenic mice with podocyte-specific human DT receptor and endothelial-specific enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) expression. DT administration led to nearly 40% of podocyte loss with the development of glomerulosclerosis. Differential gene expression analysis of isolated GECs in the diseased mice showed significant changes in pathways related to cell adhesion and actin cytoskeleton, proliferation, and angiogenesis, as well as apoptosis and cell death. However, quantification of EYFP + GECs indicated that there was a reduction in GECs in the diseased mice, suggesting that despite the ongoing proliferation, the concomitant injury and the activation of cell death program results in their overall net loss. The upstream regulator analysis strongly indicated the involvement of p53, TGF-β1, and TNF-α as key mediators of the molecular changes occurring in GECs in the diseased mice. Our findings demonstrate significant molecular changes in GECs as a secondary consequence of podocyte loss and provide a valuable resource for further in-depth analysis of potential glomerular cross-talk mediators.
CancerNature.com

MYC-targeted WDR4 promotes proliferation, metastasis, and sorafenib resistance by inducing CCNB1 translation in hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide. However, there still remains a lack of effective diagnostic and therapeutic targets for this disease. Increasing evidence demonstrates that RNA modifications play an important role in the progression of HCC, but the role of the N7-methylguanosine (m7G) methylation modification in HCC has not been properly evaluated. Thus, the goal of the present study was to investigate the function and mechanism of the m7G methyltransferase WD repeat domain 4 (WDR4) in HCC as well as its clinical relevance and potential value. We first verified the high expression of WDR4 in HCC and observed that upregulated WDR4 expression increased the m7G methylation level in HCC. WDR4 promoted HCC cell proliferation by inducing the G2/M cell cycle transition and inhibiting apoptosis in addition to enhancing metastasis and sorafenib resistance through epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT). Furthermore, we observed that c-MYC (MYC) can activate WDR4 transcription and that WDR4 promotes CCNB1 mRNA stability and translation to enhance HCC progression. Mechanistically, we determined that WDR4 enhances CCNB1 translation by promoting the binding of EIF2A to CCNB1 mRNA. Furthermore, CCNB1 was observed to promote PI3K and AKT phosphorylation in HCC and reduce P53 protein expression by promoting P53 ubiquitination. In summary, we elucidated the MYC/WDR4/CCNB1 signalling pathway and its impact on PI3K/AKT and P53. Furthermore, the result showed that the m7G methyltransferase WDR4 is a tumour promoter in the development and progression of HCC and may act as a candidate therapeutic target in HCC treatment.
CancerNature.com

Orchestration of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the tumor microenvironment by ubiquitous cellular protein TCTP released by tumor cells

One of most challenging issues in tumor immunology is a better understanding of the dynamics in the accumulation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the tumor microenvironment (TIME), as this would lead to the development of new cancer therapeutics. Here, we show that translationally controlled tumor protein (TCTP) released by dying tumor cells is an immunomodulator crucial to full-blown MDSC accumulation in the TIME. We provide evidence that extracellular TCTP mediates recruitment of the polymorphonuclear MDSC (PMN-MDSC) population in the TIME via activation of Toll-like receptor-2. As further proof of principle, we show that inhibition of TCTP suppresses PMN-MDSC accumulation and tumor growth. In human cancers, we find an elevation of TCTP and an inverse correlation of TCTP gene dosage with antitumor immune signatures and clinical prognosis. This study reveals the hitherto poorly understood mechanism of the MDSC dynamics in the TIME, offering a new rationale for cancer immunotherapy.
CancerNature.com

Implication of human endogenous retrovirus W family envelope in hepatocellular carcinoma promotes MEK/ERK-mediated metastatic invasiveness and doxorubicin resistance

Human endogenous retrovirus (HERVs), originating from exogenous retroviral infections of germ cells millions of years ago, have the potential for human diseases. Syncytin-1, an envelope protein encoded by the HERV W family, participates in the contexts of schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and several types of cancers. Nevertheless, there is no report on the expression pattern and potential mechanism of Syncytin-1 in HCC. Here we found Syncytin-1 expression was up-regulated in HCC compared to adjacent non-tumorous tissues, especially in advanced HCC. Syncytin-1 was an independent risk factor to predict vascular invasion, metastasis, larger tumor size, and poor prognosis in HCC patients. Further analysis discovered that Syncytin-1 overexpression positively associated with HCC patients with serum HBsAg positive. Functional experiments in vitro and in vivo demonstrated that Syncytin-1 enhanced cell proliferation, metastasis, and tumorigenicity in HCC. Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK)/extracellular signal-regulated protein kinase (ERK) pathway was involved in HCC. Our clinical data indicated that the levels of phosphorylation MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 were increased in HCC comparing with adjacent non-tumorous tissues. It showed the linear correlation between Syncytin-1 expression and upregulated MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 phosphorylation levels in HCC. Furthermore, Syncytin-1 activated MEK/ERK pathway in HCC cells. In-depth research showed that the inflammation-activated MEK/ERK pathway was essential in Syncytin-1 promoted hepatocarcinogenesis. Syncytin-1 suppressed doxorubicin-induced apoptosis via MEK/ERK cascade. In conclusion, Syncytin-1 promoted HCC progression and doxorubicin resistance via the inflammation-activated MEK/ERK pathway. Our findings revealed that Syncytin-1 was a potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target for HCC.
CancerNature.com

Metallomic profile in non-cirrhotic hepatocellular carcinoma supports a phenomenon of metal metabolism adaptation in tumor cells

We have previously described a form of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in non-cirrhotic liver (HCC-NC) developed by Peruvian patients. We analyzed the metallomic profile in hepatic tissues from two independent cohorts exhibiting HCC-NC. Clinical, histopathological data, and HCC and non-tumoral liver (NTL) samples of 38 Peruvian and 38 French HCC-NC patients, were studied. Twelve metals were quantified using ICP/MS: Mn, Fe, Cu, Co, Zn, As, Se, Rb, Mo, Cd, Pb, and Sn. Associations between metals and survival were assessed. Our data showed significant differences between cohorts. Mean ages were 40.6 ± 20, 67.5 ± 9 years old for Peruvians and French, respectively. Fifty percent of the Peruvian patients were positive for the HBsAg, versus 3% in French patients. Mn, Cu, Zn, As, Se, Rb, Mo, Cd, Sn metal concentrations were higher in NTL of Peruvians. Importantly, metal concentrations were lower in HCC areas compared to NTL tissues in both cohorts, except for Cu for which mean concentration was higher in HCC (p < 0.05). Se concentration in HCC was associated with extended survival only in Peruvians. Our data, obtained in Peruvian and French HCC-NC cohorts, highlights similarity in the metallomic profile of HCC compared to NTL during the hepatic tumorigenesis in these specific groups of patients.
CancerNature.com

miR-133b targets NCAPH to promote β-catenin degradation and reduce cancer stem cell maintenance in non-small cell lung cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 252 (2021) Cite this article. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of the most common lung cancers, is well known to have diverse pathological features. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have been identified to play critical roles in tumor metastasis and drug resistance, while its potential clinical significance and molecular mechanism are still unclear. In addition, numerous findings have also shown that miRNAs play pivotal roles in CSCs during tumor progression. Our group recently identified NCAPH, which is one of the non-SMC regulatory components of condensing I complex involved in chromosome organization, as one of many pan-cancer biomarkers. However, how NCAPH is increased in NSCLC, as well as the underlying mechanism by which NCAPH promotes cancer progression, are poorly understood.
GoogleNature.com

MicroRNA-378a-3p is overexpressed in psoriasis and modulates cell cycle arrest in keratinocytes via targeting BMP2 gene

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin disease driven by dysregulations at the cellular, genomic and genetic levels. MicroRNAs are key mediators of gene expression regulation. However, how microRNAs control the pathogenesis of psoriasis is still unclear. Here, we reported a significant up-regulation of miR-378a-3p (miR-378a) in skin biopsies from active psoriatic lesions while it was down-regulated after treatment with methotrexate or narrow-band ultraviolet B phototherapy. Using the keratinocyte in vitro model, we showed that miR-378a disturbed the cell cycle progression, causing cell cycle arrest at G1 phase. Transcriptomic analysis of keratinocytes with miR-378a overexpression and depletion revealed several important biological mechanisms related to inflammation and tight junction. Target mRNA transcript assessed by luciferase assay identified bone morphogenetic protein 2 as a novel target gene of miR-378a. These findings offer a mechanistic model where miR-378a contributes to the pathogenesis of psoriasis.
CancerNature.com

Endothelial cell-derived Apelin inhibits tumor growth by altering immune cell localization

The Apelin/APJ signalling pathway, involved in multiple physiological and pathological processes, has been attracting increasing interest recently. In our previous study, Apelin overexpression in colon26 tumor cells suppressed tumor growth by inducing vascular maturation. Here, we found that MC38 and LLC tumor growth were greater in the absence of Apelin than in wild-type (WT) mice, suggesting that Apelin acts as a tumor suppressor. Consistent with this, treating WT mice with [Pyr1]Apelin-13 inhibited tumor growth. In MC38 tumors, only endothelial cells (ECs) strongly express APJ, a cognate receptor for Apelin, indicating that EC-derived Apelin might regulate tumor formation in an autocrine manner. Comparing with WT mice, larger numbers of vessels with narrower diameters were observed in tumors of Apelin knockout mice and lack of Apelin enhanced tumor hypoxia. Investigating immune cells in the tumor revealed that [Pyr1]Apelin-13 infusion induced the accumulation of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in central areas. Moreover, RNA-sequencing analysis showed that Apelin induces chemokine CCL8 expression in ECs. Thus, enhancing anti-tumor immunity might be one of the mechanisms by which Apelin is involved in tumor growth. Our result indicated that increased CCL8 expression might induce CD8 +  T cells infiltration into tumor and tumor inhibition.
CancerNature.com

Identification of a seven-long non-coding RNA signature associated with Jab1/CSN5 in predicting hepatocellular carcinoma

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a leading cause of cancer death worldwide, accounting for over 700,000 deaths each year. The lack of predictive and prognostic biomarkers for HCC, with effective therapy, remains a significant challenge for HCC management. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a key role in tumorigenesis and have clinical value as potential biomarkers in the early diagnosis and prediction of HCC. Jun activation domain-binding protein 1 (Jab1, also known as COP9 signalosome subunit 5, CSN5) is a potential oncogene that plays a critical role in the occurrence of HCC. Here, we performed a comprehensive analysis for Jab1/CSN5-associated lncRNAs to predict the prognosis of HCC. The differentially expressed (DE) lncRNAs between in HCC were analyzed based on the TCGA RNA-seq data. We detected 1031 upregulated lncRNAs in 371 HCC tissues and identified a seven-lncRNA signature strongly correlated with Jab1/CSN5 (SNHG6, CTD3065J16.9, LINC01604, CTD3025N20.3, KB-1460A1.5, RP13-582O9.7, and RP11-29520.2). We further evaluated the prognostic significance of these lncRNAs by GEPIA (http://gepia.cancer-pku.cn/). The expression data in 364 liver tumors indicated that this seven-lncRNA signature could better predict worse survival in HCC patients. Moreover, 35 clinical HCC samples were evaluated to assess the validity and reproducibility of the bioinformatic analysis. We found that the targeted lncRNAs were upregulated, with a strong association with Jab1/CSN5 and prognostic value in HCC. Functional enrichment analysis by Gene Ontology (GO) showed that these seven prognostic lncRNAs exhibit oncogenic properties and are associated with prominent hallmarks of cancer. Overall, our findings demonstrate the clinical implication of Jab1/CSN5 with the seven‐lncRNAs in predicting survival for patients with HCC.
CancerNature.com

The genomic architectures of tumour-adjacent tissues, plasma and saliva reveal evolutionary underpinnings of relapse in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterised by a dismal prognosis; nonetheless, limited studies have unveiled the mechanisms underlying HNSCC relapse. Next-generation sequencing was performed to identify the somatic mutations in 188 matched samples, including primary tumours, tumour-adjacent tissues (TATs), pre- and post-operative plasma, saliva and peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) from 27 patients. The evolutionary relationship between TATs and tumours were analysed. The dynamic changes of tumour- and TAT-specific mutations in liquid biopsies were monitored together with survival analysis.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
HealthNature.com

Resveratrol promotes skin wound healing by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis

The wound-healing process is a natural response to burn injury. Resveratrol (RES) may have potential as a therapy for wound healing, but how and whether RES regulates skin repair remains poorly understood. Human epidermal keratinocyte (HaCaT) cells were treated with lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and a mouse skin wound-healing model was established. Cell viability and apoptosis were analyzed by 3-(4,5-dimethyl-2-thiazolyl)−2,5-diphenyl-2-H-tetrazolium bromide or flow cytometry. Cell proliferation was assessed by cell viability and colony-formation analyses. Cell migration was tested by wound-healing analysis. The microRNA-212 (miR-212) and caspase-8 (CASP8) levels were determined by quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. The correlation between miR-212 and CASP8 was analyzed by dual-luciferase reporter analysis. Skin wound healing in mice was assessed by measuring the wound area and gap after hematoxylin–eosin (HE) staining. RES reduced the LPS-induced reduction in viability and apoptosis in HaCaT cells. miR-212 expression was reduced by LPS and increased by exposure to RES. RES promoted cell proliferation and migration after LPS treatment by increasing miR-212 levels. CASP8 was a target of miR-212. CASP8 silencing promoted cell proliferation and migration, which was reversed by miR-212 knockdown in LPS-treated HaCaT cells. RES promoted skin wound healing in mice, which was reduced by miR-212 knockdown. Thus, RES facilitates cell proliferation and migration in LPS-treated HaCaT cells and promotes skin wound-healing in a mouse model by regulating the miR-212/CASP8 axis.
HealthNature.com

Exosomes secreted by palmitic acid-treated hepatocytes promote LX-2 cell activation by transferring miRNA-107

Activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) is a key inducer of liver fibrogenesis in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Exosomes play an important role between hepatocytes and HSCs. This study aims to explore the role of exosomes derived from palmitic acid (PA)-treated hepatocytes in regulating HSCs (LX-2 cell) proliferation and activation and the underlying mechanisms. Exosomes were isolated from PA-treated human normal hepatocytes and incubated with LX-2 cells. Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) was performed to determine LX-2 cell proliferation, and the expression of fibrosis markers α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) and collagen type 1 α1 (CoL1A1) were examined to evaluateLX-2 cell activation. PA induced hepatocytes to release more exosomes enriched in miR-107. Mechanically, on the one hand, exosomes from PA-treated hepatocytes shuttled miR-107 to LX-2 cells, where miR-107 activated Wnt signaling by targeting DKK1 and thereby induced LX-2 cell activation; on the other hand, PA-treated hepatocytes derived exosomes also delivered miR-107 to CD4 + T lymphocytes, where miR-107 elevated IL-9 expression by targeting Foxp1, which bound to the IL-9 promoter in CD4 + T cells and suppressed Th9 cell differentiation and reduced IL-9 expression, and thus promoted LX-2 cell activation by activating Raf/MEK/ERK signaling pathway.
CancerNature.com

Single cell RNA sequencing of AML initiating cells reveals RNA-based evolution during disease progression

The prognosis of most patients with AML is poor due to frequent disease relapse. The cause of relapse is thought to be from the persistence of leukemia initiating cells (LIC’s) following treatment. Here we assessed RNA based changes in LICs from matched patient diagnosis and relapse samples using single-cell RNA sequencing. Previous studies on AML progression have focused on genetic changes at the DNA mutation level mostly in bulk AML cells and demonstrated the existence of DNA clonal evolution. Here we identified in LICs that the phenomenon of RNA clonal evolution occurs during AML progression. Despite the presence of vast transcriptional heterogeneity at the single cell level, pathway analysis identified common signaling networks involving metabolism, apoptosis and chemokine signaling that evolved during AML progression and become a signature of relapse samples. A subset of this gene signature was validated at the protein level in LICs by flow cytometry from an independent AML cohort and functional studies were performed to demonstrate co-targeting BCL2 and CXCR4 signaling may help overcome therapeutic challenges with AML heterogeneity. It is hoped this work will facilitate a greater understanding of AML relapse leading to improved prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic strategies to target LIC’s.
CancerNature.com

The T cell receptor repertoire of tumor infiltrating T cells is predictive and prognostic for cancer survival

Tumor infiltration by T cells is paramount for effective anti-cancer immune responses. We hypothesized that the T cell receptor (TCR) repertoire of tumor infiltrating T lymphocytes could therefore be indicative of the functional state of these cells and determine disease course at different stages in cancer progression. Here we show that the diversity of the TCR of tumor infiltrating T cell at baseline is prognostic in various cancers, whereas the TCR clonality of T cell infiltrating metastatic melanoma pre-treatment is predictive for activity and efficacy of PD1 blockade immunotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

M1 macrophage-derived exosomes transfer miR-222 to induce bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell apoptosis

In the myocardial infarction microenvironment, the effect of macrophages on the function of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) is unclear. In this study, we investigated the role of hypoxia/serum deprivation (H/SD)-induced M1-type macrophage-derived exosomes on BMSC viability, migration, and apoptosis. We found that H/SD reduced BMSC viability and migration, increased BMSC apoptosis, and induced macrophage polarization toward the M1 phenotype. BMSCs were cultured by the supernatant of H/SD-induced THP-1 cells (M1-type macrophages) with or without exosome inhibitor treatment. The results show that BMSC apoptosis is increased in the H/SD-induced THP-1 cell supernatant group and is decreased by GM4869 treatment, indicating that M1-type macrophages induce BMSC apoptosis through exosomes. In addition, we confirm that miR-222 plays an important role in promoting BMSC apoptosis by targeting B-cell lymphoma (Bcl)-2. M1-type macrophage-derived exosomes significantly decrease BMSC viability and migration and increase BMSC apoptosis, and these effects are partly abolished by a miR-222 inhibitor. Our findings suggest that under H/SD conditions, exosomes derived from M1-type macrophages can induce BMSC apoptosis by delivering miR-222 to BMSCs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
CancerNature.com

Low expression of miR-29a is associated with aggressive biology and worse survival in gastric cancer

Advanced gastric cancer (GC) is one of the most lethal cancer types, thus a better understanding of its biology in patients is urgently needed. MicroRNA (miR)-29a is a known tumor suppressive miR that is related to metastasis, but its clinical relevance in GC remains ambiguous. Here, using a large GC patient cohort we hypothesized that low expression of miR-29a in GC is associated with aggressive cancer biology and worse survival. We demonstrated that low miR-29a GC enriched cell proliferation, apoptosis, metastasis, and angiogenesis related gene sets, as well as the higher expression of related genes. Low miR-29a GC was associated with less anti-cancer immune cell infiltration as well as immune related scoring. Low miR-29a GC demonstrated a worse overall survival (OS) as well as disease specific survival (DSS) compared with high expressing miR-29a GC. Notably, low miR-29a expression was the only factor, other than residual tumor status, to be an independent prognostic biomarker of worse OS and DSS. In conclusion, low miR-29a GC was associated with aggressive cancer biology and worse OS as well as DSS. Additionally, low expression of miR-29a was an independent prognostic biomarker of OS and DSS in gastric cancer patients.
CancerNature.com

High-dimensional and single-cell transcriptome analysis of the tumor microenvironment in angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma (AITL)

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is an aggressive lymphoid malignancy associated with a poor clinical prognosis. The AITL tumor microenvironment (TME) is unique, featuring a minority population of malignant CD4+ T follicular helper (TFH) cells inter-mixed with a diverse infiltrate of multi-lineage immune cells. While much of the understanding of AITL biology to date has focused on characteristics of the malignant clone, less is known about the many non-malignant populations that comprise the TME. Recently, mutational consistencies have been identified between malignant cells and non-malignant B cells within the AITL TME. As a result, a significant role for non-malignant populations in AITL biology has been increasingly hypothesized. In this study, we have utilized mass cytometry and single-cell transcriptome analysis to identify several expanded populations within the AITL TME. Notably, we find that B cells within the AITL TME feature decreased expression of key markers including CD73 and CXCR5. Furthermore, we describe the expansion of distinct CD8+ T cell populations that feature an exhausted phenotype and an underlying expression profile indicative of dysfunction, impaired cytotoxicity, and upregulation of the chemokines XCL2 and XCL1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy