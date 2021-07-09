Cancel
IGF-1 protects against angiotensin II-induced cardiac fibrosis by targeting αSMA

By Sangmi Ock, Woojin Ham, Chae Won Kang, Hyun Kang, Wang Soo Lee, Jaetaek Kim
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) signaling in cardiomyocytes is implicated in physiological hypertrophy and myocardial aging. Although fibroblasts account for a small amount of the heart, they are activated when the heart is damaged to promote cardiac remodeling. However, the role of IGF-1R signaling in cardiac fibroblasts is still unknown. In this study, we investigated the roles of IGF-1 signaling during agonist-induced cardiac fibrosis and evaluated the molecular mechanisms in cultured cardiac fibroblasts. Using an experimental model of cardiac fibrosis with angiotensin II/phenylephrine (AngII/PE) infusion, we found severe interstitial fibrosis in the AngII/PE infused myofibroblast-specific IGF-1R knockout mice compared to the wild-type mice. In contrast, low-dose IGF-1 infusion markedly attenuated AngII-induced cardiac fibrosis by inhibiting fibroblast proliferation and differentiation. Mechanistically, we demonstrated that IGF-1-attenuated AngII-induced cardiac fibrosis through the Akt pathway and through suppression of rho-associated coiled-coil containing kinases (ROCK)2-mediated α-smooth muscle actin (αSMA) expression. Our study highlights a novel function of the IGF-1/IGF-1R signaling in agonist-induced cardiac fibrosis. We propose that low-dose IGF-1 may be an efficacious therapeutic avenue against cardiac fibrosis.

