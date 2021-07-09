Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Video and Results

By Rob Tatum
combatpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 10, the UFC will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the night’s main event, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time. The pair’s first encounter came at UFC 178, with the Irishman McGregor scoring a first-round knockout in a bout that took place in the featherweight division. In their second meeting at UFC 257 in January, Poirier exacted revenge, earning a second-round knockout. Now they look to settle the score in the much-hyped rubber match.

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Omari Akhmedov
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Niko Price
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jennifer Maia
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Irene Aldana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Irishman#Ufc 257
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCBloody Elbow

Ankle break! - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 full fight video highlights from UFC 264

Headlining UFC 264 was the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. After going 1-1, McGregor had less than six months to try and adjust and rebound from his recent TKO loss to Poirier. In the end, the trilogy was completed, and the result was the same as the last one. Only this time, Poirier was far more dominant, and McGregor ended with a nasty injury too.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’

UFC 264 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+. biggest box office draw, Conor McGregor, who will battle Dustin Poirier for a third (and likely final) time inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, before a capacity crowd. After McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 back in 2014, “The Diamond” evened the score at UFC 257 earlier this year, setting up “the most highly anticipated rubber match in UFC history.” The winner of the 155-pound showdown — which is scheduled for five, five-minute rounds — will have eternal bragging rights, as well as the inside track on a future Lightweight title shot. In UFC 264’s PPV main event, an intriguing Welterweight match up between two former title challengers, Gilbert Burns (No. 2) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (No. 4) will establish some much-needed title contender clarity moving forward.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

Saturday’s UFC 264 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at T-Mobile Arena. 1 – Dustin Poirier. Pre-fight hyperbole is one thing, but after defeating Conor McGregor for...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Camp Leak Conor McGregor ‘Assault’ Threat

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Leaks 2022 UFC Fight In Photo?

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor warned Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege will settle bitter rivalry

Rising UFC star Islam Makhachev has been backed to fight Conor McGregor - and finally end the Irishman's rivalry with Makhachev's mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian lightweight defeated Thiago Moises in his first UFC main event on Saturday night dominating the Brazilian to score a fourth-round submission victory, and has now been linked with several top opponents including McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Doctor doubts Conor McGregor was injured before Dustin Poirier fight

A doctor has claimed he is unable to see any stress fractures in Conor McGregor 's medical scans ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman claimed he was contemplating withdrawing from the trilogy bout before it took place, after he was receiving treatment on 'multiple stress fractures' in the changing room ahead of setting foot in the UFC 264 octagon.
UFCMMA Fighting

Firas Zahabi blasts Conor McGregor for ‘humiliating’ UFC 264 behavior: He’s ‘angry and jealous’ of Dustin Poirier

Renowned head coach Firas Zahabi was not at all impressed with Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 behavior, both before and after his loss to Dustin Poirier. The longtime head coach of Georges St-Pierre and other notable names in the MMA space was a viewer — like 1.8 million others — of the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event, which saw Poirier earn a doctor’s stoppage TKO win after McGregor suffered a broken tibia in the closing seconds of the opening round.
UFCBloody Elbow

Khabib: Makhachev can finish Poirier, maul Oliveira

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev heads into his first ever UFC main event tonight when he meets Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The Dagestani heads into the contest with lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Along with ‘The Eagle’’s expertise and know-how, Makhachev will also receive a decent amount...

Comments / 0

Community Policy