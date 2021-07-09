UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Video and Results
On Saturday, July 10, the UFC will host UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the night’s main event, lightweights Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor square off for a third time. The pair’s first encounter came at UFC 178, with the Irishman McGregor scoring a first-round knockout in a bout that took place in the featherweight division. In their second meeting at UFC 257 in January, Poirier exacted revenge, earning a second-round knockout. Now they look to settle the score in the much-hyped rubber match.combatpress.com
Comments / 0