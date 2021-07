What would you do if the next unicorn startup dropped a huge opportunity in your lap? It doesn’t happen very often, but it happened to us. In the first half of January, .CLUB Domains saw a 737 percent spike in premium domain registrations. Our company just so happens to be the registry operator for the domain, but despite more than 20 years in internet and mobile marketing, we didn’t understand what was happening at first. Then, the rise of Clubhouse came into focus.