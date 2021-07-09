Teads (TEAD) Files $100M IPO

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.