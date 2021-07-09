Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trinitee 5:7 Plays Tina Turner in the Musical On The West In The UK

The hit production of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End in the UK. Gospel sensation Chanel Haynes-Shwartz of Trin-i-tee 5:7 plays the role of Tina Turner. Since a teenager, her biggest musical inspiration has been Tina Turner. In an interview with the founder of the now defunct, GospoCentric Records, Vickie Mack Lataillade, Chanel shared how she would manifest playing the role of Tina Turner. She auditioned for the Broadway musical and didn’t get the part. So, when she heard of the London auditions, she made preparations to audition there. Now she is a part of the major ensemble cast, hand picked by the legendary, Tina Turner.