Todd Dulaney Launches DulaneylandViveMusic, A New Production Company For Aspiring Artists

By Cheryl Jackson
praisebaltimore.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Dulaney’s Dulaneyland and Vive Music has partnered to create a campaign for emerging artist. With their On Demand Production services they can provide song production, creative, marketing, distribution, and coaching for only $1500!!! He posted on his instagram page: Stop sitting on your ideas! Ready to have on demand production and music services even if you’re just getting started? @dulaneylandvivemusic was created to help YOU get your career started with the help of top industry professionals.”

