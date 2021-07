Now that the Real Housewives of Potomac has made its triumphant return to my TV screen, all of my excited energy is going toward the upcoming second season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The SLC ladies had an explosive first season with so many iconic moments already, many involving the unique character that […] The post Mary Cosby Says Heather Gay Is “Racist” And She Blocked Heather On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.