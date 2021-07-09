Cancel
San Joaquin County, CA

5 San Joaquin women represent region in national level pageants

By The Bulletin
Manteca Bulletin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive local San Joaquin County women are set to represent the region in a national level pageant next week. Judi Horton, Molly Dua, Katie Lacy, Shim Lacy, and Bridget Montalvo have been chosen as state, regional and national representatives and will compete with more than 200 other contestants from around the world at the Pure International Pageants 2021 USA/ North America and International Pageant taking place July 14-18 in Columbus, Ohio. The group participated in a virtual pageant to earn their titles and the chance to compete on the national stage.

