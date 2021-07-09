People on the Move
Vice President & Office Lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. Tony Amicon, P.E., vice president, has moved into the role of Office Lead for CEC Cincinnati. With more than 30 years of experience, including the past 14 years with CEC, Tony has spent his career serving clients across numerous markets, including Power, Public Sector, Real Estate, and Manufacturing. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia, having worked on hundreds of commercial, retail, industrial, state, federal, and residential projects.www.bizjournals.com
