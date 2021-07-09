People on the Move

[This article published on 3/3/2020 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://awblog.at/wohnen-am-freien-markt/.]. For some, rents are too expensive, for others apartments are a lucrative investment property, and for third parties a condominium, a house in the countryside is the declared goal. So different are the perspectives on one of the essential human basic needs: Housing! How this can be sufficiently ensured for all is an essential question. Whether the free housing market, with its myth of regulation by supply and demand, is capable of doing this, however, may be doubted in view of the facts and figures.