You might think of roasted strawberries as a way to make good use of an off-season batch – but know that roasting strawberries elevates them, period. The familiar joy of a ripe, sweet and juicy fresh strawberry is undeniable – and it is one of the healthiest fruits to choose for your table. Yet even when strawberry season is in full swing you’ll want to break out this technique and fill your kitchen with the intense, deep scent of berries as they roast with honey and sweet vanilla bean, bringing a whole new appreciation for what this berry has to offer.