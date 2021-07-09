Hancock Central School Hancock...
Hancock Central School Hancock, NY School Psychologist The Hancock Central School District is seeking School Psychologist. This is a 10-month full-time position with 20 per diem days to be used during the summer. The candidate must hold the appropriate New York State certification/license. Position is effective September 1, 2021. Base Salary is up to $75,000 + per diem pay up to $7,500 for summer work and full benefits. If interested, apply in writing to: Mrs. Julie Bergman, PreK-12 Principal, Hancock Central School District, 67 Education Lane, Hancock, NY 13783.marketplace.thedailystar.com
