Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What to Use On a First-Degree Burn and What Not to Use

By cclements
Posted by 
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you were younger and touched the stove, curling iron, maybe you had a firework accident or stayed out in the sun too long, you probably received a first-degree burn. And more than likely, your mother put butter, ice, something cold from the refrigerator or freezer, cold water, ointments or sprays on the burned area. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, mom's heart may have been in the right place but none of these should be used on a first-degree burn.

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relievers#Tylenol#Curling#On And On#Avoid Avoid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Gardeningthespruce.com

Blood Meal: What It Is and When to Use It

"Blood meal" may not sound like something you would want in your garden, but it is actually a very useful gardening product. It is widely available at major garden centers and home improvement stores. Most gardeners use it as a fertilizer, but it can also be used to deter pests such as squirrels. Somewhat counter-intuitively, it can, however, attract other critters that you may not want to have traipsing through your vegetable patch.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Woman sick of nosy neighbours peering in her windows solves the problem with £10 spray – and the results look amazing

A WOMAN has come up with a clever solution to prevent her neighbours from peering into her house using a cheap spray. In a now viral TikTok video, the New Zealand woman who goes by the name of Tyla explained that while her kitchen is super sunny, her neighbours’ balcony is situated directly across her window which means they can easily see straight inside.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Food & Drinkswkml.com

Don’t Use Mouthwash After Brushing Your Teeth? Wait, What?

Have we been brushing our teeth wrong? Maybe, if you use mouthwash after brushing your teeth!. A London-based dentist, Anna Peterson, went viral on TikTok as she explains if you use mouthwash after brushing your teeth– you’re doing it all wrong! In the clip from TikTok, she says, “Using mouthwash after brushing your teeth is going to give you tooth decay, so stop doing it.”
Kidsknowridge.com

While mopping, young mom’s heart tore

On a Saturday morning last August, Sindi Mafu had started her typical weekly chores – dusting, laundry, sweeping. Her 4-year-old daughter, Avela, was busy with her Zoom ballet class, and her toddler, Lunga, was eating his breakfast. Sindi grabbed her mop. She started sweating – profusely. Too much for merely...
HealthMedical News Today

What is retinol and how can a person use it?

Retinol is a type of retinoid — a class of drugs that come from vitamin A. Retinoids include both over-the-counter (OTC) retinoid products and prescription retinoid medication. OTC retinol comes in doses of up to 2%, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Stronger retinoids may require a prescription.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Powder-to-Foam Face Washes

Klei Beauty pioneers a "revolutionary powder-to-foam face wash" with SCI, a coconut oil-based cleanser, and rice bran which gently exfoliates. Because of its powdered format, the formula of the product can also be classified as eco-conscious as it conserves water by allowing individuals to add a few drops themselves instead. This move also saves on packaging size.
LifestyleWashingtonian.com

We Asked a Spine Surgeon: What Luggage Do You Use?

Christopher Good, president, Virginia Spine Institute. “I like luggage that has four wheels that turn. You just hold onto the handle and off you go through the airport. The nice thing is you’re putting almost no stress on your back other than when you have to pick it up. “There...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

You Should Never Keep This One Spice in Your Cabinet, Experts Warn

While we've all been guilty of taking a little too much time to clean out our kitchen drawers and cupboards, there is nowhere more neglected than our spice cabinets. Spices tend to keep longer than other foods, so we're less concerned about doing a weekly—or even yearly—cleanse. You may want to tackle that messy spice cabinet sooner rather than later, though, especially if you're keeping one spice in your cabinet that experts say should never be stored there. Read on to find out which spice needs to be relocated.
Skin Caredraxe.com

What Is Caprylyl Glycol? (Plus Top Benefits and Uses for Skin)

If you check the ingredient list of some popular skin care products, you may see caprylyl glycol on the label. The term glycol tends to scare people a bit because there are other types of glycols that are potentially dangerous, but caprylyl glycol is a safe multitasker that serves as a natural preservative and moisturizer.
RetailPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Sunscreen Recalled

Summer is here, and with it, many opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities, especially here in Louisiana. It's one of the best parts about living in the Sportsman's Paradise! But of course, being outside so much means that we really need to take advantage of the many sunscreens available online and at retail locations.. And at my house, we never leave home without the sunscreen during the summer months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy