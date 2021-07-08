What to Use On a First-Degree Burn and What Not to Use

"Blood meal" may not sound like something you would want in your garden, but it is actually a very useful gardening product. It is widely available at major garden centers and home improvement stores. Most gardeners use it as a fertilizer, but it can also be used to deter pests such as squirrels. Somewhat counter-intuitively, it can, however, attract other critters that you may not want to have traipsing through your vegetable patch.