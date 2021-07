While scrolling through Facebook this morning I came across an interesting story about a city that I love so much!. While I have lived in Lafayette the majority of my life and claim this amazing place as my home now, I am originally from New Orleans, La. I spent the most amazing 3 years living there during my days in college and have fond memories of this city from when I was younger. This is a city that grabbed my heart a long time ago and hasn't let go of it, however, the city is not the same as it once was.