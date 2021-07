Further to the FTSE notice released on 5 August 2019, Just Eat Takeaway.com (UK, SEDOL BKM1QM4, FTSE 100 Index, GEIS Large Cap) was assigned UK nationality on the basis that its intended delisting from Euronext Amsterdam (envisaged to occur as soon as was permitted under Dutch Law and the rules, regulations and announcements of Euronext Amsterdam N.V) would result in the company retaining a sole premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The notice stated that the company's nationality assignment would be reviewed in the event that delisting from Euronext Amsterdam did not occur as envisaged.