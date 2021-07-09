Cancel
Sisseton, SD

Sisseton to host Celebrate Sisseton/Alumni Weekend activities July 9-11

sissetoncourier.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us in Sisseton for a weekend of fun, family, friends and reunions Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11, 2021. The Sisseton High School Alumni Association and the Sisseton Area Chamber of Commerce have combined their activities into one weekend. Due to COVID-19 concerns, activities have been downsized for the 2021 celebration. Organizers are planning to expand the event in 2022 with vendors and music in the park and activities for the entire family throughout town. For more on this story and many more please purchase a copy of the Sisseton Courier on news stands now or purchase a copy of the E-edtion on this website..

sissetoncourier.com

