Ethereum’s price may not reflect it yet, but the leader of altcoins has started to fight back. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum suffered massive losses recently given the downtrend in the Bitcoin market. In fact, Ether has lost nearly 50% of its value since its peak of $4,356 in May. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,097. Now, while that may sound like bad news, here’s what might change though.