Santander's UK arm follows Barclays in banning payments to Binance

Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, is facing heat from a number of regulators across the globe from the Cayman Islands to Thailand, with much of the scrutiny and restrictions concentrated in Europe and the U.K. The platform announced Friday that it will end support for tokens linked to stocks effective immediately. Some crypto investors based in the U.K. and Europe, like Cappella, are frustrated with the recent developments with Binance, but don’t feel they will have a lasting impact on the future of crypto in the region.