Jimmy Barnes Smashes Australian Chart Record With ‘Flesh And Blood’

The first female rapper to pen back-to-back No. 1 albums in Germany, Katja Krasavice, has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. The young rap star, who was signed to a recording deal under Warner Music Germany in 2019, is known as a versatile hitmaker in the German market, writing everything from lighthearted bops to serious bars about social issues. She is perhaps best known for her remix of “Best Friend” by Doja Cat and Saweetie which secured the number one spot on the German singles chart earlier this year and for her debut album Boss Bitch, which featured singles “Gucci Girl,” “Sugar Daddy” and “Casino.”