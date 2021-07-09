Cancel
Jimmy Barnes Smashes Australian Chart Record With ‘Flesh And Blood’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a lucky No. 13 for Jimmy Barnes, as the legendary rocker debuts atop the Australian albums chart with Flesh And Blood (Bloodlines/Universal). “I don’t take any of this for granted,” he said as his historic chart feat was announced late Friday, local time. The former Cold Chisel frontman’s record-setting...

Madonna
Michael Gudinski
Ed Sheeran
Jimmy Barnes
Melbourne
Australia
