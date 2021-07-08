Andrea Sawyer Retires from 4-H Career Spanning Over Three Decades
Andrea Sawyer joined the Cheshire County Extension Office in June 1988. Having served as a 4-H club leader and an active 4-H'er, she was familiar with the 4-H program. In Cheshire County, Andrea worked primarily with the animal and plant science project areas. She recruited new volunteers to manage clubs and coordinated county activities and events. She also promoted STEM activities in the afterschool setting.extension.unh.edu
