Durham, NH

Rick Alleva Retires from Youth and Family Resiliency Field Specialist Position

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Rick Alleva, one of the most important components of youth development is having a caring adult with whom youth can relate. Alleva was that person for so many. Alleva began work at UNH Extension in 2002 as a community youth development educator. He has spent time working with of children and youth of all ages, especially those experiencing significant personal and social challenges, and providing training and supports for those adults who care for them. He has been involved with positive youth development, social-emotional-mindful learning, bullying prevention/empathy promotion and other youth mental health and emotional wellness issues.

