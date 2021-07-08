Cancel
Durham, NH

Gail Kennedy Retires From Youth and Family Resiliency Work

unh.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail Kennedy started with Extension in 1996 as an educator in the Sullivan County Extension office, where she worked until she retired as a youth and family resiliency field specialist on June 11, 2021. She has focused her work on building the resiliency of vulnerable families in New Hampshire – and especially in Sullivan County. In her words, “I think I am most proud of my work on behalf of vulnerable, marginalized, underserved audiences. That is a thread that has always been prominent in work that I have gravitated to and put much energy and creativity into.”

extension.unh.edu

