Houston, TX

Houston horror filmmakers are getting back to work after COVID scare

By Jef Rouner
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston’s vibrant local film scene has been dark for more than a year, but there are signs that it may finally be recovering. Jeremy Sumrall is one of Houston’s finest cinematic trash merchants, a badge he wears with pride. The director and producer of gory grindhouse fare like “Pickaxe” and “Possum Walk” has been sidelined with most other local filmmakers due to COVID restrictions. With vaccination rates rising and frustrated thespians eager to return to work, he decided to launch an IndieGoGo campaign for his latest film, “Hellfire.” The effort was a wild success, raising its $10,000 goals in short order over Independence Day weekend.

preview.houstonchronicle.com

