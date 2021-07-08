GardenWalk Cleveland Invites You to Stop and Smell the Flowers This Weekend
The seeds for GardenWalk Cleveland were planted in 2010 when founders Jan Kious and Bobbi Reichtell visited its namesake, GardenWalk Buffalo, a free, self-guided tour of more than 400 urban residential gardens. They enjoyed it so much they decided to bring it here. Now in its 11th year, GardenWalk Cleveland not only celebrates hundreds of gardens throughout the city but also builds relationships among neighbors and showcases local neighborhoods.www.wksu.org
