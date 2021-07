CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week in Sheridan. The seven-member board approved the annual Game and Fish budget — a regular task at July meetings. The operational budget, which supports the day-to-day work for the department, was approved at $81.3 million. The Commission also approved $3.7 million for one-time projects, that include a new Game and Fish website, a number of wildlife research projects and an independent facilitator for the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce. Game and Fish doesn’t receive state general fund dollars; the bulk of the Game and Fish budget comes from sportspeople.