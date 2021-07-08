Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

BET BUZZ: EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Talks Beauty Secrets, Cooking For Celebrities, And Why She Loves Old Spice!

Posted by 
BET
BET
 14 days ago

The music icon spoke with BET Style about everything from her radiant skin to the biggest lesson she learned amid the pandemic.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Old Spice#Beauty Secrets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Patti LaBelle shares thoughts about Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss at BET Awards

R&B diva Patti LaBelle has always been a supporter of people in the LGBTQ community, and they’ve supported her throughout her illustrious career as well. The “New Attitude” singer recently sat down with Clay Cane on his Sirius XM Urban View show and discussed Lil Nas X’s same-sex kiss during his BET Awards performance last month and the importance of being true to yourself.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
MusicPosted by
BET

Patti LaBelle Hilariously Recalls Receiving Lavish Gift From Elton John For Missing Tupperware

Patti LaBelle is a legendary face in music, and with that history comes interesting stories from back in the day, including tales about fellow icons like Sir Elton John. During a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the 77-year-old R&B legend jokingly recalled a time when the 74-year-old “Rocket Man” singer paid her back with a lavish gift for Tupperware she loaned to him when they were starting out in the late-1960s, according to Billboard.
AccidentsTODAY.com

Patti LaBelle reveals surprise singer she listens to often

Patti LaBelle is singing Pink's praises. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, the legendary R&B diva told host Andy Cohen that she's a big fan of the "All I Know So Far" singer. "I listen to Pink. I love Pink," said LaBelle, 77, when she was...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Patti LaBelle is always ready to cook on the go

Patti LaBelle is also a chef who knocks off hotpot meals to hotshot eaters. Like 4 a.m. making Wyclef Jean burgers, fries and onion rings. She’s now reissuing her 20-year-old cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine.”. Once her entire hotel floor smelled of liver and onions. I wrote that she told me: “Girl,...
Beauty & FashionComplex

Patti LaBelle Swagger Jacks Deon Cole in New Old Spice Commercial

There’s a common misconception that skincare is something only women are concerned with, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Debunking that myth is at the heart of Old Spice’s aptly titled “Men Have Skin Too” campaign. Launching in 2019, the tongue-in-cheek spots feature comedians Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis as a loving couple who often bump heads over his Old Spice body wash because she can’t keep her hands off it. Who can blame her as it gives him impossibly smooth skin. The brand’s latest commercial expands this relatable universe with the addition of music icon, Patti LaBelle, as the “Old Spice Guy Mother-In-Law.”
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Ringo at his Secret 81st Birthday Peace & Love Celebration, 2021

A small private event was kept secret and held in lieu of a big public one to protect everyone from the ongoing risk of variant virus. Ringo turned 81 today, making him the oldest Beatle ever. And he looks younger than ever. How is this even possible? Some answers seems obviously a part of this: his great marriage with his beautiful beloved wife, their clean, vegan lifestyle and the genuine joy he brings to everything he touches.
Celebritieshiawathaworldonline.com

Sir Elton John's lavish gift for Patti LaBelle

Sir Elton John gave Patti LaBelle a diamond ring after losing her Tupperware. Patti, 77, revealed that when she was singing with the Bluebelles, Elton, 74 - whose real name is Reginald Dwight - was working with her in the studio as a pianist and she used to invite him back to her flat for food.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Patti LaBelle And Hoda Kotb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

I hope you guys had a safe and relaxing weekend! If you missed it, singer Patti LaBelle and News Anchor Hoda Kotb made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, full of smiles! I’m sure the folks over in the clubhouse were happy to film in the studio again, it’s been a long time! Patti and Hoda joined Andy for the After Show to speak about Hoda broadcasting from the Tokyo Olympics and Patti told a viewer that she couldn’t teach Halle Berry to cook.
CelebritiesPeople

WATCH: Stars Surprise Loved Ones with a Home Makeover on Secret Celebrity Renovation Sneak Peak

CBS's new home renovation series will give stars an opportunity to get their hands dirty and reciprocate the support they received from a loved one on their path to stardom. Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities from all walks of life as they show their gratitude to someone who helped them achieve their goals by giving them the home renovation of their dreams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy