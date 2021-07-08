BET BUZZ: EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Talks Beauty Secrets, Cooking For Celebrities, And Why She Loves Old Spice!

There’s a common misconception that skincare is something only women are concerned with, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Debunking that myth is at the heart of Old Spice’s aptly titled “Men Have Skin Too” campaign. Launching in 2019, the tongue-in-cheek spots feature comedians Deon Cole and Gabrielle Dennis as a loving couple who often bump heads over his Old Spice body wash because she can’t keep her hands off it. Who can blame her as it gives him impossibly smooth skin. The brand’s latest commercial expands this relatable universe with the addition of music icon, Patti LaBelle, as the “Old Spice Guy Mother-In-Law.”