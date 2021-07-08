Cancel
TV Series

BET + Trailer: Love Is Complicated on Season 2 of First Wives Club

BET
 14 days ago

Hazel basks in her newfound love, Bree tries to keep her marriage afloat, and Ari's suspicions about David begin to mount when Season 2 of First Wives Club premieres July 15 on BET+.

www.bet.com

BET

New York City, NY
BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
#First Wives Club#Marriages
Posted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jennifer Landon Announces Unexpected Death of ‘a Great Member of Our Yellowstone Family’

Yellowstone actor Jennifer Landon turned to social media to reveal the death of someone she considered part of the "Yellowstone family." Landon, who plays the very colorful character of a female ranch hand named Teeter on the show, posted to Instagram on July 15 to share the sad news with fans, writing, "We lost a great member of our Yellowstone Family. Matt Bulleri died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Wednesday while shooting a show in Los Angeles."
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Modern Love Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer and Much More

Modern Love is an American romantic comedy anthology series, based on the weekly column of the same name published by the New York Times that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 18, 2019. Modern Love was very much appreciated by the fans and it was almost worth watching. Modern Love also touched the peak of various rating platforms like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. It got a very decent rating by the audience on IMDb i.e. 8/10.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Debuts Official Season Two Trailer, Episode Titles During First-Ever WitcherCon

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy drama series, The Witcher, were gifted a brand new trailer for the long-delayed second season. Deadline reports the trailer was included as one of the exclusives revealed during Netflix’s inaugural WitcherCon, an event the streamer organized along with video game developer, CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt). Check out the trailer below:
TV SeriesEmpire

The Witcher Season 2 Shares First Trailer And December Release Date

It's been a longer wait than expected for another season of The Witcher, thanks to a delay in filming over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic. But now we know when we'll get to toss a coin again, as the show will be back on Netflix this December – and the first teaser has arrived, teasing a little of what's in store this time around. Watch it here.
Family RelationshipsDeadline

‘Family Reunion’: The McKellans Take On First Loves, Aging & More In Part 4 Trailer

The McKellans are back and ready for more growing and thriving in the latest trailer for Netflix’s Family Reunion. Family Reunion Part 4, which will premiere Thursday, August 26, follows the McKellans as they settle into their new lives in the South and even more hilarious antics ensue as they learn to live together under M’Dear’s (Loretta Devine) roof and the family bonding gets real.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC+ Releases First Trailer For “Ultra City Smiths” And I’m In Love

Remember in Toy Story 3 when Woody and the gang get sent to the day care only to have the shit kicked out of them by the baby with the messed up eye? I thought THAT was bonkers, but this new trailer for AMC+’s upcoming new animated series Ultra City Smiths has me even more beside myself. The new trailer from the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios joint via Steve Conrad can be seen below and showcases a very dark, almost NYPD Blue setting that, similar to Team America: World Police, kind of helps you forget that you’re seeing puppets taking on murder cases and instead encapsulates you into the premise of the series.
TV Seriesclaireandjamie.com

Modern Love Season 2 trailer gives us a look at Tobias Menzies’s story

The official trailer for Modern Love Season 2 is now out. Tobias Menzies is in one of the episodes, and we get a brief look at his story. When we found out Tobias Menzies was joining Modern Love for its second season, we couldn’t be happier. It’s so much fun watching the Outlander stars move onto other projects and see their careers grow. It’s also fun seeing the actors take on more modern-day roles and play characters completely different to the ones they were on Outlander.
TV Seriesshondaland.com

Michelle Buteau Explains How ‘First Wives Club’ Is the Ultimate Hot Girl Summer Series

There are a couple of big changes in the second season of the BET+ sitcom First Wives Club — the reimagining of the 1996 film by the same name. For starters, megastar Hazel (played by real-life megastar Jill Scott) is getting her groove back vis-à-vis a young hottie who may very well make her life more complicated than she imagined. Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathé) finds herself in a new and not-altogether-pleasant arrangement with her husband, and the good girlfriends welcome some newbies to the fold, including Jayla (Michelle Mitchenor) and Maxine (Essence Atkins).
Vulture

Kit Harington Choo-Choos His Way to Romance in the Modern Love Season Two Trailer

Oh, you thought The Grand Tour’s Lochdown episode was the only very British trailer Amazon was going to drop today? That’s cute. Put on your rom-com goggles and behold the schmaltz from Modern Love’s second season, which most prominently features Kit Harington and Tobias Menzies in different stories across the pond inspired by the New York Times column. Harington’s character meets a cute girl (Lucy Boynton) on a train journey, and they fancy each other so much that they don’t exchange numbers and arrange “to meet on the train again two weeks from now” to prove their connection, Island of Sodor style. Menzies’s character, in a parallel episode, is just having the time of his life sleeping with his ex-wife again. Good for him! Modern Love’s eight-episode season will premiere on August 13.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Modern Love Season 2: Amazon Shares Anthology Series Trailer, Images

Get ready for a season of emotions and more, Amazon Studios has released a trailer for the second season of their anthology series Modern Love. Not only do we have a trailer below for you to watch again and again, but also some photos from the upcoming episodes. The second season will feature some big names such as Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, and Susan Blackwell. Behind the directing of season two has included John Crowley, Marta Cunningham, Jesse Peretz, Andrew Rannells, and Celina Held & Logan George.

