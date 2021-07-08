BET + Trailer: Love Is Complicated on Season 2 of First Wives Club

Remember in Toy Story 3 when Woody and the gang get sent to the day care only to have the shit kicked out of them by the baby with the messed up eye? I thought THAT was bonkers, but this new trailer for AMC+’s upcoming new animated series Ultra City Smiths has me even more beside myself. The new trailer from the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios joint via Steve Conrad can be seen below and showcases a very dark, almost NYPD Blue setting that, similar to Team America: World Police, kind of helps you forget that you’re seeing puppets taking on murder cases and instead encapsulates you into the premise of the series.