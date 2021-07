BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Activists and family continue their call on city prosecutors to free Keith Davis Jr. In June of 2015, Maryland Jockey Club security guard Kevin Jones was shot 11 times and killed. Officers arrested Keith Davis Jr. in the process and shot him three times. It will be nearly seven years after Jones’ murder by the time Davis faces a jury for his fifth murder trial. “The facts have not changed since 2015,” said Latoya Francis Williams. His attorney, joined by family and supporters Wednesday, urged prosecutors to give it up. “With every trial, we have seen more and more evidence Mr. Davis...