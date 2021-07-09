Manton man has CSC appeal denied by MI Supreme Court

CADILLAC — A 65-year-old Manton man recently had his request for an appeal of 2020 criminal sexual conduct conviction denied by the Michigan Supreme Court. In an order from the court dated July 6, it stated the application for leave to appeal the Jan. 29 order of the Michigan Court of Appeals by Jimmy Allen Rollo Sr. was considered and denied because the supreme court judges were "not persuaded that the question presented should be reviewed" by them. In the January Michigan Appeals Court order, presiding judge the Hon. David H. Sawyer signed an order that stated the delayed application for leave to appeal was denied for "lack of merit on the grounds presented."