Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Global transcriptomic changes in glomerular endothelial cells in mice with podocyte depletion and glomerulosclerosis

By Jia Fu, Zhengzi Yi, Minchao Cai, Weijie Yuan, Weijia Zhang, Kyung Lee, John Cijiang He
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodocytes are a key component of the glomerular filtration barrier, and its dysfunction and eventual loss drive glomerular disease progression. Recent research has demonstrated the importance of podocyte cross-talk with other glomerular cells, such as glomerular endothelial cells (GECs), in both glomerular homeostasis and in disease settings. However, how GECs are affected globally by podocyte injury and loss in disease settings remains unclear. Therefore, to characterize the molecular changes occurring in GECs in response to the podocyte loss, we performed the transcriptomic profiling of isolated GECs after diphtheria toxin (DT)-mediated podocyte depletion in transgenic mice with podocyte-specific human DT receptor and endothelial-specific enhanced yellow fluorescent protein (EYFP) expression. DT administration led to nearly 40% of podocyte loss with the development of glomerulosclerosis. Differential gene expression analysis of isolated GECs in the diseased mice showed significant changes in pathways related to cell adhesion and actin cytoskeleton, proliferation, and angiogenesis, as well as apoptosis and cell death. However, quantification of EYFP + GECs indicated that there was a reduction in GECs in the diseased mice, suggesting that despite the ongoing proliferation, the concomitant injury and the activation of cell death program results in their overall net loss. The upstream regulator analysis strongly indicated the involvement of p53, TGF-β1, and TNF-α as key mediators of the molecular changes occurring in GECs in the diseased mice. Our findings demonstrate significant molecular changes in GECs as a secondary consequence of podocyte loss and provide a valuable resource for further in-depth analysis of potential glomerular cross-talk mediators.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Cell Research#Cell Biology#Dt#Eyfp Gecs#Tnf#Glomerulosclerosis#Gec#Flk 1#Fsgs#C57bl 6j#Hbegf#Awai J#Nphs2 Cre Mice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
HealthNature.com

Single-nucleus chromatin accessibility and transcriptomic characterization of Alzheimer’s disease

The gene-regulatory landscape of the brain is highly dynamic in health and disease, coordinating a menagerie of biological processes across distinct cell types. Here, we present a multi-omic single-nucleus study of 191,890 nuclei in late-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD), accessible through our web portal, profiling chromatin accessibility and gene expression in the same biological samples and uncovering vast cellular heterogeneity. We identified cell-type-specific, disease-associated candidate cis-regulatory elements and their candidate target genes, including an oligodendrocyte-associated regulatory module containing links to APOE and CLU. We describe cis-regulatory relationships in specific cell types at a subset of AD risk loci defined by genome-wide association studies, demonstrating the utility of this multi-omic single-nucleus approach. Trajectory analysis of glial populations identified disease-relevant transcription factors, such as SREBF1, and their regulatory targets. Finally, we introduce single-nucleus consensus weighted gene coexpression analysis, a coexpression network analysis strategy robust to sparse single-cell data, and perform a systems-level analysis of the AD transcriptome.
ScienceNature.com

Cell migration guided by long-lived spatial memory

Living cells actively migrate in their environment to perform key biological functions—from unicellular organisms looking for food to single cells such as fibroblasts, leukocytes or cancer cells that can shape, patrol or invade tissues. Cell migration results from complex intracellular processes that enable cell self-propulsion, and has been shown to also integrate various chemical or physical extracellular signals. While it is established that cells can modify their environment by depositing biochemical signals or mechanically remodelling the extracellular matrix, the impact of such self-induced environmental perturbations on cell trajectories at various scales remains unexplored. Here, we show that cells can retrieve their path: by confining motile cells on 1D and 2D micropatterned surfaces, we demonstrate that they leave long-lived physicochemical footprints along their way, which determine their future path. On this basis, we argue that cell trajectories belong to the general class of self-interacting random walks, and show that self-interactions can rule large scale exploration by inducing long-lived ageing, subdiffusion and anomalous first-passage statistics. Altogether, our joint experimental and theoretical approach points to a generic coupling between motile cells and their environment, which endows cells with a spatial memory of their path and can dramatically change their space exploration.
CancerNature.com

High-dimensional and single-cell transcriptome analysis of the tumor microenvironment in angioimmunoblastic T cell lymphoma (AITL)

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is an aggressive lymphoid malignancy associated with a poor clinical prognosis. The AITL tumor microenvironment (TME) is unique, featuring a minority population of malignant CD4+ T follicular helper (TFH) cells inter-mixed with a diverse infiltrate of multi-lineage immune cells. While much of the understanding of AITL biology to date has focused on characteristics of the malignant clone, less is known about the many non-malignant populations that comprise the TME. Recently, mutational consistencies have been identified between malignant cells and non-malignant B cells within the AITL TME. As a result, a significant role for non-malignant populations in AITL biology has been increasingly hypothesized. In this study, we have utilized mass cytometry and single-cell transcriptome analysis to identify several expanded populations within the AITL TME. Notably, we find that B cells within the AITL TME feature decreased expression of key markers including CD73 and CXCR5. Furthermore, we describe the expansion of distinct CD8+ T cell populations that feature an exhausted phenotype and an underlying expression profile indicative of dysfunction, impaired cytotoxicity, and upregulation of the chemokines XCL2 and XCL1.
ScienceNature.com

The UL16 protein of HSV-1 promotes the metabolism of cell mitochondria by binding to ANT2 protein

Long-term studies have shown that virus infection affects the energy metabolism of host cells, which mainly affects the function of mitochondria and leads to the hydrolysis of ATP in host cells, but it is not clear how virus infection participates in mitochondrial energy metabolism in host cells. In our study, HUVEC cells were infected with HSV-1, and the differentially expressed genes were obtained by microarray analysis and data analysis. The viral gene encoding protein UL16 was identified to interact with host protein ANT2 by immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry. We also reported that UL16 transfection promoted oxidative phosphorylation of glucose and significantly increased intracellular ATP content. Furthermore, UL16 was transfected into the HUVEC cell model with mitochondrial dysfunction induced by d-Gal, and it was found that UL16 could restore the mitochondrial function of cells. It was first discovered that viral protein UL16 could enhance mitochondrial function in mammalian cells by promoting mitochondrial metabolism. This study provides a theoretical basis for the prevention and treatment of mitochondrial dysfunction or the pathological process related to mitochondrial dysfunction.
WildlifeNature.com

Transcriptome architecture and regulation at environmental transitions in flavobacteria: the case of an important fish pathogen

The family Flavobacteriaceae (phylum Bacteroidetes) is a major component of soil, marine and freshwater ecosystems. In this understudied family, Flavobacterium psychrophilum is a freshwater pathogen that infects salmonid fish worldwide, with critical environmental and economic impact. Here, we report an extensive transcriptome analysis that established the genome map of transcription start sites and transcribed regions, predicted alternative sigma factor regulons and regulatory RNAs, and documented gene expression profiles across 32 biological conditions mimicking the pathogen life cycle. The results link genes to environmental conditions and phenotypic traits and provide insights into gene regulation, highlighting similarities with better known bacteria and original characteristics linked to the phylogenetic position and the ecological niche of the bacterium. In particular, osmolarity appears as a signal for transition between free-living and within-host programs and expression patterns of secreted proteins shed light on probable virulence factors. Further investigations showed that a newly discovered sRNA widely conserved in the genus, Rfp18, is required for precise expression of proteases. By pointing proteins and regulatory elements probably involved in host–pathogen interactions, metabolic pathways, and molecular machineries, the results suggest many directions for future research; a website is made available to facilitate their use to fill knowledge gaps on flavobacteria.
ScienceNature.com

Discovery of potential imaging and therapeutic targets for severe inflammation in COVID-19 patients

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been spreading worldwide with rapidly increased number of deaths. Hyperinflammation mediated by dysregulated monocyte/macrophage function is considered to be the key factor that triggers severe illness in COVID-19. However, no specific targeting molecule has been identified for detecting or treating hyperinflammation related to dysregulated macrophages in severe COVID-19. In this study, previously published single-cell RNA-sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells from thirteen COVID-19 patients were analyzed with publicly available databases for surface and imageable targets. Immune cell composition according to the severity was estimated with the clustering of gene expression data. Expression levels of imaging target molecules for inflammation were evaluated in macrophage clusters from single-cell RNA-sequencing data. In addition, candidate targetable molecules enriched in severe COVID-19 associated with hyperinflammation were filtered. We found that expression of SLC2A3, which can be imaged by [18F]fluorodeoxyglucose, was higher in macrophages from severe COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, by integrating the surface target and drug-target binding databases with RNA-sequencing data of severe COVID-19, we identified candidate surface and druggable targets including CCR1 and FPR1 for drug delivery as well as molecular imaging. Our results provide a resource in the development of specific imaging and therapy for COVID-19-related hyperinflammation.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Epithelial-mesenchymal transitions create endothelial cells and tumor growth

Oncotarget published "Carcinoma cells that have undergone an epithelial-mesenchymal transition differentiate into endothelial cells and contribute to tumor growth" which reported that the authors investigated whether EMT can confer endothelial attributes upon carcinoma cells, augmenting tumor growth and vascularization. Hypoxic regions, demarcated by HIF-1α staining, exhibited focal areas of E-cadherin...
CancerNature.com

Low expression of miR-29a is associated with aggressive biology and worse survival in gastric cancer

Advanced gastric cancer (GC) is one of the most lethal cancer types, thus a better understanding of its biology in patients is urgently needed. MicroRNA (miR)-29a is a known tumor suppressive miR that is related to metastasis, but its clinical relevance in GC remains ambiguous. Here, using a large GC patient cohort we hypothesized that low expression of miR-29a in GC is associated with aggressive cancer biology and worse survival. We demonstrated that low miR-29a GC enriched cell proliferation, apoptosis, metastasis, and angiogenesis related gene sets, as well as the higher expression of related genes. Low miR-29a GC was associated with less anti-cancer immune cell infiltration as well as immune related scoring. Low miR-29a GC demonstrated a worse overall survival (OS) as well as disease specific survival (DSS) compared with high expressing miR-29a GC. Notably, low miR-29a expression was the only factor, other than residual tumor status, to be an independent prognostic biomarker of worse OS and DSS. In conclusion, low miR-29a GC was associated with aggressive cancer biology and worse OS as well as DSS. Additionally, low expression of miR-29a was an independent prognostic biomarker of OS and DSS in gastric cancer patients.
ScienceNature.com

Scaling up reproducible research for single-cell transcriptomics using MetaNeighbor

Single-cell RNA-sequencing data have significantly advanced the characterization of cell-type diversity and composition. However, cell-type definitions vary across data and analysis pipelines, raising concerns about cell-type validity and generalizability. With MetaNeighbor, we proposed an efficient and robust quantification of cell-type replicability that preserves dataset independence and is highly scalable compared to dataset integration. In this protocol, we show how MetaNeighbor can be used to characterize cell-type replicability by following a simple three-step procedure: gene filtering, neighbor voting and visualization. We show how these steps can be tailored to quantify cell-type replicability, determine gene sets that contribute to cell-type identity and pretrain a model on a reference taxonomy to rapidly assess newly generated data. The protocol is based on an open-source R package available from Bioconductor and GitHub, requires basic familiarity with Rstudio or the R command line and can typically be run in <5 min for millions of cells.
ScienceNature.com

c-FLIP regulates autophagy by interacting with Beclin-1 and influencing its stability

C-FLIP (cellular FLICE-like inhibitory protein) protein is mostly known as an apoptosis modulator. However, increasing data underline that c-FLIP plays multiple roles in cellular homoeostasis, influencing differently the same pathways depending on its expression level and isoform predominance. Few and controversial data are available regarding c-FLIP function in autophagy. Here we show that autophagic flux is less effective in c-FLIP−/− than in WT MEFs (mouse embryonic fibroblasts). Indeed, we show that the absence of c-FLIP compromises the expression levels of pivotal factors in the generation of autophagosomes. In line with the role of c-FLIP as a scaffold protein, we found that c-FLIPL interacts with Beclin-1 (BECN1: coiled-coil, moesin-like BCL2-interacting protein), which is required for autophagosome nucleation. By a combination of bioinformatics tools and biochemistry assays, we demonstrate that c-FLIPL interaction with Beclin-1 is important to prevent Beclin-1 ubiquitination and degradation through the proteasomal pathway. Taken together, our data describe a novel molecular mechanism through which c-FLIPL positively regulates autophagy, by enhancing Beclin-1 protein stability.
ScienceNature.com

Metabolic control of T cells and humoral immunity by phosphatidylethanolamine

T follicular helper (TFH) cells are crucial for B cell-mediated humoral immunity1. Although transcription factors such as BCL6 drive the differentiation of TFH cells2,3, it is unclear whether and how post-transcriptional and metabolic programs enforce TFH cell programming. Here we show that the cytidine diphosphate (CDP)–ethanolamine pathway co-ordinates the expression and localization of CXCR5 with the responses of TFH cells and humoral immunity. Using in vivo CRISPR–Cas9 screening and functional validation in mice, we identify ETNK1, PCYT2, and SELENOI—enzymes in the CDP–ethanolamine pathway for de novo synthesis of phosphatidylethanolamine (PE)—as selective post-transcriptional regulators of TFH cell differentiation that act by promoting the surface expression and functional effects of CXCR5. TFH cells exhibit unique lipid metabolic programs and PE is distributed to the outer layer of the plasma membrane, where it colocalizes with CXCR5. De novo synthesis of PE through the CDP–ethanolamine pathway co-ordinates these events to prevent the internalization and degradation of CXCR5. Genetic deletion of Pcyt2, but not of Pcyt1a (which mediates the CDP–choline pathway), in activated T cells impairs the differentiation of TFH cells, and this is associated with reduced humoral immune responses. Surface levels of PE and CXCR5 expression on B cells also depend on Pcyt2. Our results reveal that phospholipid metabolism orchestrates post-transcriptional mechanisms for TFH cell differentiation and humoral immunity, highlighting the metabolic control of context-dependent immune signalling and effector programs.
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A yeast-optimized single-cell transcriptomics platform elucidates how mycophenolic acid and guanine alter global mRNA levels

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02320-w, published online 30 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, reference 29 contained errors in the journal name, page numbers, and second author’s initials. The incorrect reference shown was:. Xi, N. M. & Li, J. Y. Benchmarking computational doublet-detection methods for single-cell RNA...
ScienceNature.com

Fructose drives mitochondrial metabolic reprogramming in podocytes via Hmgcs2-stimulated fatty acid degradation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 253 (2021) Cite this article. The increasing consumption of dietary fructose has been proposed as a major contributor to metabolic syndrome, which promotes glomerular podocyte injury and proteinuria.1 Mitochondria are the key organelles for cellular bioenergetics to maintain energy homeostasis and gluconeogenesis.2 Mitochondrial damage may be linked to kidney diseases, in particular glomerular nephropathy.3 Our previous study showed that high fructose disturbed homeostasis of glycolipid metabolism in rat kidney and cultured differentiated podocytes.4 However, the mechanisms underlying high fructose-induced mitochondria dysfunction in glomerular podocyte injury are not well understood.
ScienceNature.com

Prediction of corneal graft rejection using central endothelium/Descemet’s membrane complex thickness in high-risk corneal transplants

To determine whether measurements of Endothelium/Descemet complex thickness (En/DMT) are of predictive value for corneal graft rejection after high-risk corneal transplantation, we conducted this prospective, single-center, observational case series including sixty eyes (60 patients) at high risk for corneal graft rejection (GR) because of previous immunologic graft failure or having at least two quadrants of stromal vascularization. Patients underwent corneal transplant. At 1st, 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th postoperative month, HD-OCT imaging of the cornea was performed, and the corneal status was determined clinically at each visit by a masked cornea specialist. Custom-built segmentation tomography algorithm was used to measure the central En/DMT. Relationships between baseline factors and En/DMT were explored. Time dependent covariate Cox survival regression was used to assess the effect of post-operative En/DMT changes during follow up. A longitudinal repeated measures model was used to assess the relationship between En/DMT and graft status. Outcome measures included graft rejection, central Endothelium/Descemet’s complex thickness, and central corneal thickness (CCT). In patients with GR (35%), the central En/DMT increased significantly 5.3 months (95% CI: 2, 11) prior to the clinical diagnosis of GR, while it remained stable in patients without GR. During the 1-year follow up, the rejected grafts have higher mean pre-rejection En/DMTs (p = 0.01), compared to CCTs (p = 0.7). For En/DMT ≥ 18 µm cut-off (at any pre-rejection visit), the Cox proportional hazard ratio was 6.89 (95% CI: 2.03, 23.4; p = 0.002), and it increased to 9.91 (95% CI: 3.32, 29.6; p < 0.001) with a ≥ 19 µm cut-off. In high-risk corneal transplants, the increase in En/DMT allowed predicting rejection prior to the clinical diagnosis.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
CancerNature.com

Endothelial cell dysfunction: a key determinant for the outcome of allogeneic stem cell transplantation

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) carries the promise of cure for many malignant and non-malignant diseases of the lympho-hematopoietic system. Although outcome has improved considerably since the pioneering Seattle achievements more than 5 decades ago, non-relapse mortality (NRM) remains a major burden of alloSCT. There is increasing evidence that endothelial dysfunction is involved in many of the life-threatening complications of alloSCT, such as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome/venoocclusive disease, transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and refractory acute graft-versus host disease. This review delineates the role of the endothelium in severe complications after alloSCT and describes the current status of search for biomarkers predicting endothelial complications, including markers of endothelial vulnerability and markers of endothelial injury. Finally, implications of our current understanding of transplant-associated endothelial pathology for prevention and management of complications after alloSCT are discussed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy