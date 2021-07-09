Nellie Sue Clayton Walden, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health Lourdes. She was born on November 14, 1941, in Murray, Kentucky to the late Rev. G.E. Clayton and Mildred Allcock Clayton. Nellie Sue was a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School, received her bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee, and her master’s degree in 1977 from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was a high school English and creative writing teacher. Nellie Sue served as chairman of the Department of English for Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi. She taught at Reidland High School and at Mid-Continent College. Nellie Sue was a charter member of Friendship Baptist Church in Lone Oak and was co-owner of Clayton-Walden Apartments.