You guys liked when we did this with J. Cole's new album The Off-Season, so we're back with another song revenue report for Lil Baby and Lil Durk's collaborative studio album The Voice of the Heroes. Grossing just under $1,000,000 in its first week out, we're taking a close look into how well Baby and Durk's new project has been performing, dissecting the performance of each song to show you what people have been vibing with the most.